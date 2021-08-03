Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Earnings results for Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Ichor last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm earned $265 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256 million. Its revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year ($1.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Earnings for Ichor are expected to grow by 19.14% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.86 per share. Ichor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Ichor will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ichor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.02%. The high price target for ICHR is $78.00 and the low price target for ICHR is $31.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ichor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.83, Ichor has a forecasted upside of 16.0% from its current price of $51.57. Ichor has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor does not currently pay a dividend. Ichor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

In the past three months, Ichor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,132,994.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Ichor is held by insiders. 81.79% of the stock of Ichor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR



Earnings for Ichor are expected to grow by 19.14% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Ichor is 29.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Ichor is 29.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.62. Ichor has a P/B Ratio of 2.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here