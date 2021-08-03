Earnings and Growth Analysis : Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Earnings results for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Infinera last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm earned $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Infinera has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.81) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Infinera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to $0.07 per share. Infinera has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Infinera will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Infinera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.80%. The high price target for INFN is $15.00 and the low price target for INFN is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera does not currently pay a dividend. Infinera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

In the past three months, Infinera insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,897,729.00 in company stock. Only 2.82% of the stock of Infinera is held by insiders. 90.57% of the stock of Infinera is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN



Earnings for Infinera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Infinera is -12.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Infinera has a P/B Ratio of 4.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

