Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Earnings results for Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Innospec last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm earned $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Innospec has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year ($0.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.5. Earnings for Innospec are expected to grow by 19.54% in the coming year, from $4.35 to $5.20 per share. Innospec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Innospec will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 866-331-1332 with passcode “9639558”.

Analyst Opinion on Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Innospec in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.36%. The high price target for IOSP is $110.00 and the low price target for IOSP is $110.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Innospec has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.00, Innospec has a forecasted upside of 24.4% from its current price of $88.45. Innospec has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec pays a meaningful dividend of 1.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Innospec has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Innospec is 35.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Innospec will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.92% next year. This indicates that Innospec will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

In the past three months, Innospec insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,108,725.00 in company stock. Only 1.26% of the stock of Innospec is held by insiders. 94.68% of the stock of Innospec is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP



Earnings for Innospec are expected to grow by 19.54% in the coming year, from $4.35 to $5.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Innospec is 119.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Innospec is 119.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.98. Innospec has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

