thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Earnings results for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.88.

Inspire Medical Systems last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm earned $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has generated ($2.19) earnings per share over the last year (($2.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Inspire Medical Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.17) to ($1.33) per share. Inspire Medical Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Inspire Medical Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $173.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.16%. The high price target for INSP is $275.00 and the low price target for INSP is $50.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inspire Medical Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $173.70, Inspire Medical Systems has a forecasted downside of 5.2% from its current price of $183.16. Inspire Medical Systems has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Inspire Medical Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

In the past three months, Inspire Medical Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Inspire Medical Systems is held by insiders. 91.74% of the stock of Inspire Medical Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP



Earnings for Inspire Medical Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.17) to ($1.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Inspire Medical Systems is -85.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inspire Medical Systems is -85.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Inspire Medical Systems has a P/B Ratio of 21.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

