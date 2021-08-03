Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from iStar (NYSE:STAR)

Earnings results for iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

iStar last issued its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year (($0.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for iStar are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.43) per share. iStar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. iStar will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “2859281”.

Analyst Opinion on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iStar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.18%. The high price target for STAR is $25.00 and the low price target for STAR is $25.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

iStar has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar pays a meaningful dividend of 2.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. iStar has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

Insiders buying/selling: iStar (NYSE:STAR)

In the past three months, iStar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.23% of the stock of iStar is held by insiders. 96.84% of the stock of iStar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of iStar (NYSE:STAR



Earnings for iStar are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.43) per share. The P/E ratio of iStar is -39.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. iStar has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

