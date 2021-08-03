Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Earnings results for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

JBG SMITH Properties last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The company earned $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. Its revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. JBG SMITH Properties has generated $1.19 earnings per share over the last year (($0.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for JBG SMITH Properties are expected to grow by 15.49% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.64 per share. JBG SMITH Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JBG SMITH Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.59%. The high price target for JBGS is $40.00 and the low price target for JBGS is $40.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

JBG SMITH Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, JBG SMITH Properties has a forecasted upside of 22.6% from its current price of $32.63. JBG SMITH Properties has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 2.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. JBG SMITH Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of JBG SMITH Properties is 75.63%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, JBG SMITH Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.88% next year. This indicates that JBG SMITH Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

In the past three months, JBG SMITH Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.43% of the stock of JBG SMITH Properties is held by insiders. 79.94% of the stock of JBG SMITH Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS



Earnings for JBG SMITH Properties are expected to grow by 15.49% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.64 per share. The P/E ratio of JBG SMITH Properties is -33.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. JBG SMITH Properties has a PEG Ratio of 2.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. JBG SMITH Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

