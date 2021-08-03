Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Earnings results for Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

Kadant last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year ($5.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. Earnings for Kadant are expected to grow by 9.72% in the coming year, from $6.07 to $6.66 per share. Kadant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Kadant will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kadant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $152.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.62%. The high price target for KAI is $200.00 and the low price target for KAI is $116.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kadant has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $152.00, Kadant has a forecasted downside of 15.6% from its current price of $180.13. Kadant has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant has a dividend yield of 0.56%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kadant has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kadant is 20.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kadant will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.02% next year. This indicates that Kadant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

In the past three months, Kadant insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $551,558.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Kadant is held by insiders. 94.54% of the stock of Kadant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kadant (NYSE:KAI



Earnings for Kadant are expected to grow by 9.72% in the coming year, from $6.07 to $6.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Kadant is 35.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Kadant is 35.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.47. Kadant has a PEG Ratio of 3.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kadant has a P/B Ratio of 4.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

