Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

Earnings results for KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

KAR Auction Services last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. KAR Auction Services has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.0. Earnings for KAR Auction Services are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.12 per share. KAR Auction Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. KAR Auction Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KAR Auction Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.90%. The high price target for KAR is $78.00 and the low price target for KAR is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KAR Auction Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, KAR Auction Services has a forecasted upside of 69.9% from its current price of $16.48. KAR Auction Services has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services does not currently pay a dividend. KAR Auction Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

In the past three months, KAR Auction Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.31% of the stock of KAR Auction Services is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR



Earnings for KAR Auction Services are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of KAR Auction Services is 824.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59. The P/E ratio of KAR Auction Services is 824.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 45.32. KAR Auction Services has a PEG Ratio of 0.66. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. KAR Auction Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here