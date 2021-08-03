Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Earnings results for Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Kforce last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business earned $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year ($2.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Earnings for Kforce are expected to grow by 8.39% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $3.36 per share. Kforce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Kforce will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kforce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.84%. The high price target for KFRC is $66.00 and the low price target for KFRC is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kforce has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.17, Kforce has a forecasted downside of 14.8% from its current price of $62.43. Kforce has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce pays a meaningful dividend of 1.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kforce has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kforce is 35.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kforce will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.38% next year. This indicates that Kforce will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

In the past three months, Kforce insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $381,103.00 in company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Kforce is held by insiders. 82.42% of the stock of Kforce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC



Earnings for Kforce are expected to grow by 8.39% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Kforce is 21.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Kforce is 21.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.70. Kforce has a P/B Ratio of 7.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here