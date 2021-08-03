Must-See Earnings Estimates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Earnings results for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.61) earnings per share over the last year (($2.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.73) to ($2.13) per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

In the past three months, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.92% of the stock of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.45% of the stock of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA



Earnings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.73) to ($2.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is -5.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is -5.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

