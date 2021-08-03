Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Earnings results for Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Kopin last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. The business earned $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 million. Kopin has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kopin are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to ($0.05) per share. Kopin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Kopin will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kopin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 55.49%. The high price target for KOPN is $3.50 and the low price target for KOPN is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kopin has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, Kopin has a forecasted downside of 55.5% from its current price of $6.74. Kopin has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin does not currently pay a dividend. Kopin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

In the past three months, Kopin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.90% of the stock of Kopin is held by insiders. Only 18.12% of the stock of Kopin is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN



Earnings for Kopin are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Kopin is -134.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kopin is -134.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kopin has a P/B Ratio of 21.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here