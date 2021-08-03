How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Earnings results for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year ($0.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.5. Earnings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions are expected to grow by 117.65% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.37 per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.94%. The high price target for KTOS is $32.00 and the low price target for KTOS is $20.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

In the past three months, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,925,518.00 in company stock. Only 1.83% of the stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is held by insiders. 86.05% of the stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS



Earnings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions are expected to grow by 117.65% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 42.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 42.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 35.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 3.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

