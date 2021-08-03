How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Earnings results for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.7199999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

LCI Industries last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LCI Industries has generated $6.49 earnings per share over the last year ($8.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Earnings for LCI Industries are expected to grow by 1.71% in the coming year, from $10.55 to $10.73 per share. LCI Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. LCI Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “8367487”.

Analyst Opinion on LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LCI Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $157.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.90%. The high price target for LCII is $170.00 and the low price target for LCII is $129.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LCI Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $157.33, LCI Industries has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $145.82. LCI Industries has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LCI Industries has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of LCI Industries is 55.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LCI Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.55% next year. This indicates that LCI Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

In the past three months, LCI Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of LCI Industries is held by insiders. 92.81% of the stock of LCI Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII



Earnings for LCI Industries are expected to grow by 1.71% in the coming year, from $10.55 to $10.73 per share. The P/E ratio of LCI Industries is 18.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of LCI Industries is 18.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 32.52. LCI Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

