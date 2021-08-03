, Will stock surge before Earnings results? LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Earnings results for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.7199999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.21.

LGI Homes last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The company earned $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. LGI Homes has generated $11.59 earnings per share over the last year ($15.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Earnings for LGI Homes are expected to grow by 0.20% in the coming year, from $15.13 to $15.16 per share. LGI Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. LGI Homes will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 12:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LGI Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $154.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.42%. The high price target for LGIH is $175.00 and the low price target for LGIH is $129.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

LGI Homes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $154.80, LGI Homes has a forecasted downside of 9.4% from its current price of $170.90. LGI Homes has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes does not currently pay a dividend. LGI Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

In the past three months, LGI Homes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $65,496.00 in company stock. 11.80% of the stock of LGI Homes is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 82.78% of the stock of LGI Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH



Earnings for LGI Homes are expected to grow by 0.20% in the coming year, from $15.13 to $15.16 per share. The P/E ratio of LGI Homes is 11.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of LGI Homes is 11.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.95. LGI Homes has a P/B Ratio of 3.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here