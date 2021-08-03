worth buying post Earnings results? LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Earnings results for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

LivePerson last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. LivePerson has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year (($1.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LivePerson are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.37) per share. LivePerson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. LivePerson will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721288”.

Analyst Opinion on LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LivePerson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.17%. The high price target for LPSN is $85.00 and the low price target for LPSN is $60.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson does not currently pay a dividend. LivePerson does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

In the past three months, LivePerson insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $777,450.00 in company stock. 10.70% of the stock of LivePerson is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 99.09% of the stock of LivePerson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN



Earnings for LivePerson are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.37) per share. The P/E ratio of LivePerson is -46.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LivePerson is -46.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LivePerson has a P/B Ratio of 17.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

