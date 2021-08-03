Will stock surge before Earnings results? loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Earnings results for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44.

loanDepot last released its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. loanDepot has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for loanDepot are expected to grow by 4.98% in the coming year, from $2.21 to $2.32 per share. loanDepot has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. loanDepot will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for loanDepot in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 96.08%. The high price target for LDI is $25.00 and the low price target for LDI is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. loanDepot does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, loanDepot will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.45% next year. This indicates that loanDepot will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

In the past three months, loanDepot insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $164,595.00 in company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of loanDepot is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI



