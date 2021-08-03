Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

Earnings results for Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Macquarie Infrastructure last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business earned $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241 million. Macquarie Infrastructure has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year (($10.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Macquarie Infrastructure are expected to grow by 21.70% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.58 per share. Macquarie Infrastructure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Macquarie Infrastructure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.66%. The high price target for MIC is $50.00 and the low price target for MIC is $41.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Macquarie Infrastructure has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.50, Macquarie Infrastructure has a forecasted upside of 12.7% from its current price of $39.50. Macquarie Infrastructure has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure does not currently pay a dividend. Macquarie Infrastructure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

In the past three months, Macquarie Infrastructure insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.40% of the stock of Macquarie Infrastructure is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 73.86% of the stock of Macquarie Infrastructure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC



Earnings for Macquarie Infrastructure are expected to grow by 21.70% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Macquarie Infrastructure is -3.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Macquarie Infrastructure is -3.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Macquarie Infrastructure has a P/B Ratio of 3.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here