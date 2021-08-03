Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Earnings results for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year ($0.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Earnings for Magnolia Oil & Gas are expected to grow by 1.81% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.69 per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Magnolia Oil & Gas will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.86%. The high price target for MGY is $18.00 and the low price target for MGY is $7.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas does not currently pay a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

In the past three months, Magnolia Oil & Gas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $109,060,000.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas is held by insiders. 74.33% of the stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY



Earnings for Magnolia Oil & Gas are expected to grow by 1.81% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas is 29.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02 and a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.68. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a P/B Ratio of 4.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

