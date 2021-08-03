Will stock surge before Earnings results? Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Earnings results for Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Materion last posted its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company earned $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Materion has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year ($1.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.8. Earnings for Materion are expected to grow by 25.08% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.99 per share. Materion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Materion will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “39482”.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Materion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.11%. The high price target for MTRN is $85.00 and the low price target for MTRN is $85.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Materion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.00, Materion has a forecasted upside of 19.1% from its current price of $71.36. Materion has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Materion has a dividend yield of 0.67%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Materion has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Materion is 23.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Materion will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.03% next year. This indicates that Materion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Materion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Materion is held by insiders. 90.31% of the stock of Materion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Materion are expected to grow by 25.08% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Materion is 38.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Materion is 38.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.98. Materion has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

