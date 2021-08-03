Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Earnings results for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

McGrath RentCorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm earned $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McGrath RentCorp has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year ($4.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Earnings for McGrath RentCorp are expected to grow by 9.05% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $4.34 per share. McGrath RentCorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. McGrath RentCorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5573645”.

Analyst Opinion on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for McGrath RentCorp in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. McGrath RentCorp has been increasing its dividend for 27 years. The dividend payout ratio of McGrath RentCorp is 41.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, McGrath RentCorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.09% next year. This indicates that McGrath RentCorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

In the past three months, McGrath RentCorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $290,132.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of McGrath RentCorp is held by insiders. 83.18% of the stock of McGrath RentCorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC



Earnings for McGrath RentCorp are expected to grow by 9.05% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of McGrath RentCorp is 19.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The P/E ratio of McGrath RentCorp is 19.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. McGrath RentCorp has a PEG Ratio of 1.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. McGrath RentCorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

