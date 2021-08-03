Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Earnings results for Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8599999999999999.

Mercury General last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. Mercury General has generated $5.54 earnings per share over the last year ($11.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Earnings for Mercury General are expected to decrease by -8.00% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $3.45 per share. Mercury General has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mercury General in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

There is not enough analysis data for Mercury General.

Dividend Strength: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.16%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Mercury General has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mercury General is 45.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mercury General will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.33% next year. This indicates that Mercury General will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

In the past three months, Mercury General insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.50% of the stock of Mercury General is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 38.55% of the stock of Mercury General is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY



Earnings for Mercury General are expected to decrease by -8.00% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $3.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Mercury General is 5.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Mercury General is 5.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.95. Mercury General has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here