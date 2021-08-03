Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Earnings results for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Mercury Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company earned $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Its revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mercury Systems has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year ($1.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.2. Earnings for Mercury Systems are expected to grow by 25.64% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $2.45 per share. Mercury Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Mercury Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mercury Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.61%. The high price target for MRCY is $106.00 and the low price target for MRCY is $74.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Mercury Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

In the past three months, Mercury Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $52,313.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Mercury Systems is held by insiders. 93.51% of the stock of Mercury Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY



Earnings for Mercury Systems are expected to grow by 25.64% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $2.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Mercury Systems is 51.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Mercury Systems is 51.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.22. Mercury Systems has a PEG Ratio of 4.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mercury Systems has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

