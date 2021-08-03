Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Earnings results for MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6099999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

MetLife last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Its revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MetLife has generated $6.16 earnings per share over the last year ($1.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.0. Earnings for MetLife are expected to decrease by -1.39% in the coming year, from $7.20 to $7.10 per share. MetLife has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. MetLife will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “5532581”.

Analyst Opinion on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MetLife in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.36%. The high price target for MET is $74.00 and the low price target for MET is $45.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MetLife has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.67, MetLife has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $57.83. MetLife has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife pays a meaningful dividend of 3.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MetLife has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of MetLife is 31.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MetLife will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.04% next year. This indicates that MetLife will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MetLife (NYSE:MET)

In the past three months, MetLife insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $710,380.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of MetLife is held by insiders. 75.42% of the stock of MetLife is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MetLife (NYSE:MET



Earnings for MetLife are expected to decrease by -1.39% in the coming year, from $7.20 to $7.10 per share. The P/E ratio of MetLife is 47.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of MetLife is 47.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.87. MetLife has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MetLife has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here