Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Earnings results for Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Mimecast last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business earned $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Its revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mimecast has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year ($0.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.4. Earnings for Mimecast are expected to grow by 31.75% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.83 per share. Mimecast has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Mimecast will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mimecast in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.64%. The high price target for MIME is $75.00 and the low price target for MIME is $48.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mimecast has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.57, Mimecast has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $55.55. Mimecast has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast does not currently pay a dividend. Mimecast does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

In the past three months, Mimecast insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,869,007.00 in company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Mimecast is held by insiders. 79.88% of the stock of Mimecast is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME



Earnings for Mimecast are expected to grow by 31.75% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Mimecast is 123.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Mimecast is 123.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.22. Mimecast has a PEG Ratio of 2.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mimecast has a P/B Ratio of 9.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

