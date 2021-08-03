Nothing seems to bother MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Earnings results for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

MiMedx Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MiMedx Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.19) per share. MiMedx Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. MiMedx Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MiMedx Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.37%. The high price target for MDXG is $23.00 and the low price target for MDXG is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MiMedx Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, MiMedx Group has a forecasted upside of 75.4% from its current price of $12.26. MiMedx Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group does not currently pay a dividend. MiMedx Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

In the past three months, MiMedx Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 19.80% of the stock of MiMedx Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.21% of the stock of MiMedx Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG



Earnings for MiMedx Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of MiMedx Group is -14.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MiMedx Group is -14.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here