How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Earnings results for Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Earnings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment are expected to grow by 10.84% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.92 per share. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.27%. The high price target for MNR is $21.50 and the low price target for MNR is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.78%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is 92.31%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Monmouth Real Estate Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.26% in the coming year. This indicates that Monmouth Real Estate Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

In the past three months, Monmouth Real Estate Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.92% of the stock of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is held by insiders. 65.36% of the stock of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR



Earnings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment are expected to grow by 10.84% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is 25.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59. The P/E ratio of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is 25.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.16. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a P/B Ratio of 3.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

