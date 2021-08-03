Earnings and Growth Analysis : Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Earnings results for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Myriad Genetics last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm earned $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Myriad Genetics has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year (($2.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Myriad Genetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.24) per share. Myriad Genetics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Myriad Genetics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 800-633-8284.

Analyst Opinion on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Myriad Genetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.91%. The high price target for MYGN is $33.00 and the low price target for MYGN is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Myriad Genetics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.33, Myriad Genetics has a forecasted downside of 19.9% from its current price of $31.63. Myriad Genetics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics does not currently pay a dividend. Myriad Genetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

In the past three months, Myriad Genetics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,941,350.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Myriad Genetics is held by insiders. 95.47% of the stock of Myriad Genetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Myriad Genetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Myriad Genetics is -15.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Myriad Genetics is -15.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Myriad Genetics has a P/B Ratio of 2.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

