Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Earnings results for National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

National Research last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter. National Research has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. National Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Dividend Strength: National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Research has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

In the past three months, National Research insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $344,843.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of National Research is held by insiders. 42.88% of the stock of National Research is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC



The P/E ratio of National Research is 39.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The P/E ratio of National Research is 39.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.70. National Research has a P/B Ratio of 20.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

