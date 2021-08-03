numbers crunched for you before earnings results National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Earnings results for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business earned $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year ($0.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.4. Earnings for National Storage Affiliates Trust are expected to grow by 7.43% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.17 per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. National Storage Affiliates Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13692161”.

Analyst Opinion on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.16%. The high price target for NSA is $55.00 and the low price target for NSA is $40.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Storage Affiliates Trust has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Storage Affiliates Trust is 88.89%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, National Storage Affiliates Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.05% next year. This indicates that National Storage Affiliates Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

In the past three months, National Storage Affiliates Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.20% of the stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 81.71% of the stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA



Earnings for National Storage Affiliates Trust are expected to grow by 7.43% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of National Storage Affiliates Trust is 87.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of National Storage Affiliates Trust is 87.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

