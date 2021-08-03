Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

Earnings results for NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

NeoPhotonics last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company earned $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NeoPhotonics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to $0.03 per share. NeoPhotonics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. NeoPhotonics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeoPhotonics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.09%. The high price target for NPTN is $18.00 and the low price target for NPTN is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NeoPhotonics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.81, NeoPhotonics has a forecasted upside of 32.1% from its current price of $9.70. NeoPhotonics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics does not currently pay a dividend. NeoPhotonics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

In the past three months, NeoPhotonics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,041,600.00 in company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of NeoPhotonics is held by insiders. 83.72% of the stock of NeoPhotonics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN



Earnings for NeoPhotonics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to $0.03 per share. The P/E ratio of NeoPhotonics is -22.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NeoPhotonics has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

