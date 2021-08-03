Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

Earnings results for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2,909.22%. The high price target for EDU is $195.00 and the low price target for EDU is $8.70. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group does not currently pay a dividend. New Oriental Education & Technology Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

In the past three months, New Oriental Education & Technology Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.50% of the stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 74.38% of the stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU



Earnings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group are expected to decrease by -11.11% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is 9.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is 9.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

