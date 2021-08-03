Must-See Earnings Estimates New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Earnings results for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

New Relic last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. New Relic has generated ($2.60) earnings per share over the last year (($3.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for New Relic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.50) to ($1.86) per share. New Relic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. New Relic will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158237”.

Analyst Opinion on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Relic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.72%. The high price target for NEWR is $85.00 and the low price target for NEWR is $55.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

New Relic has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.15, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.89, New Relic has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $69.08. New Relic has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic does not currently pay a dividend. New Relic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

In the past three months, New Relic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,392,366.00 in company stock. 22.00% of the stock of New Relic is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 89.64% of the stock of New Relic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR



Earnings for New Relic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.50) to ($1.86) per share. The P/E ratio of New Relic is -21.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Relic is -21.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Relic has a P/B Ratio of 10.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

