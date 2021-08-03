Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Earnings results for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Nikola last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Nikola has generated ($1.19) earnings per share over the last year (($1.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nikola are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.85) to ($2.13) per share. Nikola has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Nikola will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nikola in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.39%. The high price target for NKLA is $35.00 and the low price target for NKLA is $13.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Nikola has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.13, Nikola has a forecasted upside of 86.4% from its current price of $11.87. Nikola has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola does not currently pay a dividend. Nikola does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

In the past three months, Nikola insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $287,641.00 in company stock. 22.80% of the stock of Nikola is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.80% of the stock of Nikola is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA



Earnings for Nikola are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.85) to ($2.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Nikola is -8.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nikola is -8.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nikola has a P/B Ratio of 4.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

