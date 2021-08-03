Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Earnings results for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Noodles & Company last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Noodles & Company are expected to grow by 57.14% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.44 per share. Noodles & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Noodles & Company will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9995345”.

Analyst Opinion on Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Noodles & Company in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.25%. The high price target for NDLS is $14.00 and the low price target for NDLS is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company does not currently pay a dividend. Noodles & Company does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

In the past three months, Noodles & Company insiders have sold 449.56% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $11,000.00 in company stock and sold $60,452.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Noodles & Company is held by insiders. 85.15% of the stock of Noodles & Company is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS



Earnings for Noodles & Company are expected to grow by 57.14% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Noodles & Company is -27.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Noodles & Company has a PEG Ratio of 4.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Noodles & Company has a P/B Ratio of 17.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

