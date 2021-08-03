Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Earnings results for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

O-I Glass last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year ($0.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Earnings for O-I Glass are expected to grow by 11.31% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.87 per share. O-I Glass has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. O-I Glass will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for O-I Glass in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.65%. The high price target for OI is $17.00 and the low price target for OI is $12.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass does not currently pay a dividend. O-I Glass does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

In the past three months, O-I Glass insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.22% of the stock of O-I Glass is held by insiders. 90.17% of the stock of O-I Glass is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI



Earnings for O-I Glass are expected to grow by 11.31% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.87 per share. The P/E ratio of O-I Glass is 23.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of O-I Glass is 23.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.47. O-I Glass has a PEG Ratio of 0.45. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. O-I Glass has a P/B Ratio of 5.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

