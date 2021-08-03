numbers crunched for you before earnings results Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Earnings results for Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Oasis Midstream Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year ($3.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Earnings for Oasis Midstream Partners are expected to decrease by -3.33% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $2.90 per share. Oasis Midstream Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Oasis Midstream Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159035”.

Analyst Opinion on Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oasis Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.42%. The high price target for OMP is $23.00 and the low price target for OMP is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.91%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Oasis Midstream Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Oasis Midstream Partners is 48.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Oasis Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.86% in the coming year. This indicates that Oasis Midstream Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

In the past three months, Oasis Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of Oasis Midstream Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP



Earnings for Oasis Midstream Partners are expected to decrease by -3.33% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Oasis Midstream Partners is 6.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The P/E ratio of Oasis Midstream Partners is 6.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.68. Oasis Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

