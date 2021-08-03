Earnings and Growth Analysis : Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Earnings results for Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.03.

Oasis Petroleum last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271 million. Oasis Petroleum has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Oasis Petroleum are expected to grow by 35.83% in the coming year, from $14.26 to $19.37 per share. Oasis Petroleum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Oasis Petroleum will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159032”.

Analyst Opinion on Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oasis Petroleum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.30%. The high price target for OAS is $166.00 and the low price target for OAS is $3.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oasis Petroleum has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.90, Oasis Petroleum has a forecasted upside of 1.3% from its current price of $91.71. Oasis Petroleum has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum pays a meaningful dividend of 1.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oasis Petroleum does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Oasis Petroleum will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.74% next year. This indicates that Oasis Petroleum will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

In the past three months, Oasis Petroleum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Oasis Petroleum is held by insiders. 83.04% of the stock of Oasis Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS



