Should you short it before the Earnings result? : OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

Earnings results for OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

OneConnect Financial Technology last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.67. The business earned $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for OneConnect Financial Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.25) per share. OneConnect Financial Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. OneConnect Financial Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 227.87%. The high price target for OCFT is $28.00 and the low price target for OCFT is $24.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OneConnect Financial Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, OneConnect Financial Technology has a forecasted upside of 227.9% from its current price of $7.93. OneConnect Financial Technology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology does not currently pay a dividend. OneConnect Financial Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

In the past three months, OneConnect Financial Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.15% of the stock of OneConnect Financial Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT



Earnings for OneConnect Financial Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of OneConnect Financial Technology is -113.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OneConnect Financial Technology is -113.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology has a P/B Ratio of 4.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here