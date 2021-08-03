Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Earnings results for Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Owens & Minor last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business earned $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($1.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Earnings for Owens & Minor are expected to decrease by -10.53% in the coming year, from $3.80 to $3.40 per share. Owens & Minor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Owens & Minor will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “4479468”.

Analyst Opinion on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Owens & Minor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.38%. The high price target for OMI is $55.00 and the low price target for OMI is $22.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Owens & Minor has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.29, Owens & Minor has a forecasted downside of 19.4% from its current price of $46.25. Owens & Minor has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor has a dividend yield of 0.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Owens & Minor has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Owens & Minor is 0.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Owens & Minor will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.29% next year. This indicates that Owens & Minor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

In the past three months, Owens & Minor insiders have sold 14,053.70% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $35,000.00 in company stock and sold $4,953,795.00 in company stock. Only 4.65% of the stock of Owens & Minor is held by insiders. 87.52% of the stock of Owens & Minor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI



Earnings for Owens & Minor are expected to decrease by -10.53% in the coming year, from $3.80 to $3.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Owens & Minor is 29.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Owens & Minor is 29.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.02. Owens & Minor has a PEG Ratio of 0.62. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Owens & Minor has a P/B Ratio of 4.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here