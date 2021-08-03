Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Earnings results for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Pacira BioSciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. The business earned $119 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Its revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pacira BioSciences has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year ($3.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Earnings for Pacira BioSciences are expected to grow by 45.02% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $3.06 per share. Pacira BioSciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Pacira BioSciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9991311”.

Analyst Opinion on Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pacira BioSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.84%. The high price target for PCRX is $94.00 and the low price target for PCRX is $65.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Pacira BioSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

In the past three months, Pacira BioSciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,344,274.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Pacira BioSciences is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX



Earnings for Pacira BioSciences are expected to grow by 45.02% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $3.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Pacira BioSciences is 17.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Pacira BioSciences is 17.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.08. Pacira BioSciences has a P/B Ratio of 4.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

