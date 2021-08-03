Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Earnings results for Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Penn Virginia last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company earned $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia has generated $5.71 earnings per share over the last year (($32.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Penn Virginia are expected to grow by 59.02% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $6.17 per share. Penn Virginia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Penn Virginia will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “101588815”.

Analyst Opinion on Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Penn Virginia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.02%. The high price target for PVAC is $36.00 and the low price target for PVAC is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia does not currently pay a dividend. Penn Virginia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

In the past three months, Penn Virginia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Penn Virginia is held by insiders. 71.90% of the stock of Penn Virginia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC



Earnings for Penn Virginia are expected to grow by 59.02% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $6.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Penn Virginia is -0.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Penn Virginia is -0.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Penn Virginia has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

