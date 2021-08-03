Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Earnings results for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Perion Network last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.8. Earnings for Perion Network are expected to grow by 17.39% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.81 per share. Perion Network has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Perion Network will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “9985661”.

Analyst Opinion on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perion Network in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.42%. The high price target for PERI is $35.00 and the low price target for PERI is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Perion Network has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.33, Perion Network has a forecasted upside of 17.4% from its current price of $19.02. Perion Network has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network does not currently pay a dividend. Perion Network does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

In the past three months, Perion Network insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 38.58% of the stock of Perion Network is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI



Earnings for Perion Network are expected to grow by 17.39% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Perion Network is 48.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59. The P/E ratio of Perion Network is 48.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.22. Perion Network has a PEG Ratio of 2.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Perion Network has a P/B Ratio of 3.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here