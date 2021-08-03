How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Earnings results for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Pitney Bowes last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm earned $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. Its revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pitney Bowes are expected to grow by 57.14% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.55 per share. Pitney Bowes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Pitney Bowes will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pitney Bowes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.00%. The high price target for PBI is $10.00 and the low price target for PBI is $6.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pitney Bowes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Pitney Bowes has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes pays a meaningful dividend of 2.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pitney Bowes has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pitney Bowes is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pitney Bowes will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.36% next year. This indicates that Pitney Bowes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

In the past three months, Pitney Bowes insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $18,525.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Pitney Bowes is held by insiders. 64.74% of the stock of Pitney Bowes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI



Earnings for Pitney Bowes are expected to grow by 57.14% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Pitney Bowes is -399.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pitney Bowes is -399.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pitney Bowes has a P/B Ratio of 21.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here