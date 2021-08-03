Earnings and Growth Analysis : Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Earnings results for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Primoris Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business earned $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793 million. Primoris Services has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($2.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Primoris Services are expected to grow by 5.81% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.73 per share. Primoris Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Primoris Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “9899723”.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Primoris Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.81%. The high price target for PRIM is $42.00 and the low price target for PRIM is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Primoris Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.83, Primoris Services has a forecasted upside of 9.8% from its current price of $29.90. Primoris Services has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Primoris Services has a dividend yield of 0.80%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Primoris Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Primoris Services is 10.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Primoris Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.79% next year. This indicates that Primoris Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Primoris Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Primoris Services is held by insiders. 88.39% of the stock of Primoris Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Primoris Services are expected to grow by 5.81% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Primoris Services is 12.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Primoris Services is 12.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.47. Primoris Services has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

