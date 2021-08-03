Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Earnings results for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

PROS last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PROS has generated ($1.26) earnings per share over the last year (($1.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PROS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.50) to ($1.22) per share. PROS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. PROS will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:45 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720942”.

Analyst Opinion on PROS (NYSE:PRO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PROS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.97%. The high price target for PRO is $61.00 and the low price target for PRO is $33.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PROS has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.00, PROS has a forecasted downside of 1.0% from its current price of $43.42. PROS has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS does not currently pay a dividend. PROS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PROS (NYSE:PRO)

In the past three months, PROS insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,990,301.00 in company stock. 10.50% of the stock of PROS is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of PROS (NYSE:PRO



Earnings for PROS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.50) to ($1.22) per share. The P/E ratio of PROS is -24.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PROS is -24.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PROS has a P/B Ratio of 16.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here