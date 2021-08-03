Did they just beat EPS? PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

Earnings results for PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5899999999999999.

PS Business Parks last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks has generated $6.57 earnings per share over the last year ($4.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.1. Earnings for PS Business Parks are expected to grow by 5.24% in the coming year, from $6.87 to $7.23 per share. PS Business Parks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. PS Business Parks will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 800-839-4018.

Analyst Opinion on PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PS Business Parks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $135.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.93%. The high price target for PSB is $155.00 and the low price target for PSB is $112.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks pays a meaningful dividend of 2.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PS Business Parks has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PS Business Parks is 63.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PS Business Parks will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.09% next year. This indicates that PS Business Parks will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

In the past three months, PS Business Parks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,458,761.00 in company stock. Only 1.75% of the stock of PS Business Parks is held by insiders. 70.20% of the stock of PS Business Parks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB



Earnings for PS Business Parks are expected to grow by 5.24% in the coming year, from $6.87 to $7.23 per share. The P/E ratio of PS Business Parks is 38.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of PS Business Parks is 38.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. PS Business Parks has a P/B Ratio of 4.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

