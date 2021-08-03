Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Earnings results for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38.

Pulmonx last posted its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. Pulmonx has generated ($3.16) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Pulmonx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.47) to ($1.26) per share. Pulmonx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Pulmonx will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pulmonx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.52%. The high price target for LUNG is $72.00 and the low price target for LUNG is $50.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx does not currently pay a dividend. Pulmonx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

In the past three months, Pulmonx insiders have sold 49,072.34% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $198,035.00 in company stock and sold $97,378,449.00 in company stock. 12.56% of the stock of Pulmonx is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 59.59% of the stock of Pulmonx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG



Earnings for Pulmonx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.47) to ($1.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Pulmonx is -12.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pulmonx is -12.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pulmonx has a P/B Ratio of 6.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

