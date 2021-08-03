Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Earnings results for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Quaker Chemical last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quaker Chemical has generated $4.78 earnings per share over the last year ($5.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.2. Earnings for Quaker Chemical are expected to grow by 15.11% in the coming year, from $7.28 to $8.38 per share. Quaker Chemical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Quaker Chemical will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 7:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13720784”.

Analyst Opinion on Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quaker Chemical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $300.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.17%. The high price target for KWR is $300.00 and the low price target for KWR is $300.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical has a dividend yield of 0.63%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Quaker Chemical has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Quaker Chemical is 33.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Quaker Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.85% next year. This indicates that Quaker Chemical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

In the past three months, Quaker Chemical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,611,828.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Quaker Chemical is held by insiders. 78.50% of the stock of Quaker Chemical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR



Earnings for Quaker Chemical are expected to grow by 15.11% in the coming year, from $7.28 to $8.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Quaker Chemical is 42.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Quaker Chemical is 42.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.98. Quaker Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 3.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

