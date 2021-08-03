Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Earnings results for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Radian Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Radian Group has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($1.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for Radian Group are expected to grow by 10.18% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $3.03 per share. Radian Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Radian Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Radian Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.93%. The high price target for RDN is $28.00 and the low price target for RDN is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Radian Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, Radian Group has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $22.58. Radian Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Radian Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Radian Group is 32.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Radian Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.48% next year. This indicates that Radian Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

In the past three months, Radian Group insiders have sold 296.70% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $205,617.00 in company stock and sold $815,687.00 in company stock. Only 1.36% of the stock of Radian Group is held by insiders. 95.02% of the stock of Radian Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN



Earnings for Radian Group are expected to grow by 10.18% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $3.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Radian Group is 11.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Radian Group is 11.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Radian Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Radian Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here