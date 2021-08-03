Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Earnings results for Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Regional Management last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. The company earned $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Regional Management has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year ($5.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for Regional Management are expected to decrease by -21.88% in the coming year, from $6.26 to $4.89 per share. Regional Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Regional Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regional Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.11%. The high price target for RM is $50.00 and the low price target for RM is $43.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Regional Management has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Regional Management has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management pays a meaningful dividend of 1.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Regional Management has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Regional Management is 24.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Regional Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.45% next year. This indicates that Regional Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

In the past three months, Regional Management insiders have bought 119.37% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,575,595.00 in company stock and sold $718,237.00 in company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of Regional Management is held by insiders. 74.30% of the stock of Regional Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regional Management (NYSE:RM



Earnings for Regional Management are expected to decrease by -21.88% in the coming year, from $6.26 to $4.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Regional Management is 9.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59. The P/E ratio of Regional Management is 9.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.16. Regional Management has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

